Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Sells 3,960 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,004 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,960 shares during the period. HDFC Bank makes up about 1.3% of Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $11,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,268,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 11,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 39,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 22,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,998,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,734,000 after purchasing an additional 46,394 shares in the last quarter. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on HDFC Bank in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of HDFC Bank stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.71. 613,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,608,204. The stock has a market cap of $118.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $55.22 and a 52 week high of $71.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.56 and its 200-day moving average is $67.23.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

