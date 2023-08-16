Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,339 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 47.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $17,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Markel Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Markel Group by 11.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Markel Group during the 1st quarter valued at $549,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Markel Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,575,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Markel Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Markel Group

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,479.47 per share, with a total value of $147,947.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,406,010.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Markel Group news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham purchased 50 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,336.25 per share, with a total value of $66,812.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,678.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,479.47 per share, for a total transaction of $147,947.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,406,010.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MKL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Markel Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MKL traded up $5.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,500.20. 8,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,494. Markel Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,064.09 and a 12-month high of $1,519.96. The firm has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,399.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,349.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

About Markel Group

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Further Reading

