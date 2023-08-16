Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,008 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $5,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 172.3% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 611.7% during the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.13.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SLB traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.59. 1,217,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,746,803. The firm has a market cap of $83.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.99.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $77,260.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,431 shares in the company, valued at $371,068.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $291,687.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,381,370.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $77,260.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,431 shares in the company, valued at $371,068.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,805 shares of company stock worth $3,801,485 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

