Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $10,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 9.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 1st quarter worth about $12,243,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 80,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,876,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Penumbra by 4.0% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the first quarter worth about $268,000. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $300.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Penumbra from $303.00 to $349.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Penumbra from $325.00 to $376.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Penumbra from $351.00 to $308.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Penumbra currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.33.

Penumbra Price Performance

NYSE PEN traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $259.67. The company had a trading volume of 63,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 351.35 and a beta of 0.52. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.76 and a 52 week high of $348.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $290.70.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.59 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 3.16%. Penumbra’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Penumbra

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.30, for a total value of $278,370.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,518,034.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Penumbra news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,666 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total transaction of $2,389,531.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.30, for a total transaction of $278,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,518,034.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,165 shares of company stock valued at $9,327,911 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

Featured Stories

