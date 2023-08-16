Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Has $12.01 Million Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $12,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 16.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on TSM shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

TSM traded up $0.91 on Wednesday, reaching $92.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,175,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,775,331. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $110.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.43 and a 200-day moving average of $93.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $480.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.06.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 43.31%. The business had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.52 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.4724 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 22.94%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

