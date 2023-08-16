Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Has $25.84 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,348,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,444 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.60% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $25,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 404,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,085,000 after acquiring an additional 18,220 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 62,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BSCQ traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.91. 49,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,795. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.37 and a twelve month high of $19.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.96 and a 200 day moving average of $19.03.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.0589 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

