Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Has $7.65 Million Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,780 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,122 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $7,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Twilio in the first quarter valued at $894,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Twilio by 29.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Twilio by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Twilio by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,765,000 after acquiring an additional 48,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TWLO. StockNews.com upgraded Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Twilio from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $71.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.64.

NYSE:TWLO traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $61.77. The stock had a trading volume of 624,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,608,379. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $84.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.14. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.38.

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total value of $536,364.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 204,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,967,692.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total value of $536,364.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 204,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,967,692.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elena A. Donio sold 2,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total transaction of $167,846.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 435,681 shares in the company, valued at $27,678,813.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,875 shares of company stock valued at $1,989,179. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

