Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Has $8.50 Million Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 80.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 30,232 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $8,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth $704,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter worth about $777,000. Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.5% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 39,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,984,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $751,593,000 after purchasing an additional 200,487 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $141.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.88.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.60. 107,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,412. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.16 and a 200-day moving average of $127.52. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.81 and a 12 month high of $172.65. The company has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($1.69). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $713.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.18%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.