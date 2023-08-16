Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Has $9.06 Million Stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,937 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,801 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $9,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter worth $43,000. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at $8,956,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at $101,378,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 171,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,317,000 after purchasing an additional 30,729 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Atlassian by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 352,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,398,000 after purchasing an additional 74,557 shares during the last quarter. 53.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TEAM shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Atlassian from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Atlassian from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.56.

NASDAQ:TEAM traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $193.46. The stock had a trading volume of 279,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119,388. The company has a market capitalization of $49.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.19 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Atlassian Co. has a 1-year low of $113.86 and a 1-year high of $287.13.

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.01, for a total transaction of $1,257,730.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,290,448.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Joseph Leo Binz sold 1,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.11, for a total transaction of $253,793.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,035 shares in the company, valued at $10,086,703.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.01, for a total transaction of $1,257,730.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,290,448.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 334,664 shares of company stock valued at $58,631,087 in the last three months. 43.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

