Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Sells 12,464 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 918,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,464 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF comprises 1.4% of Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned 0.95% of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF worth $22,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBDP. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 202.8% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000.

Shares of IBDP stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.64. 60,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,254. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.16 and a fifty-two week high of $24.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.57.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

