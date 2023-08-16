Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Sells 12,504 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,504 shares during the period. MercadoLibre makes up about 3.1% of Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $50,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 763.6% during the 1st quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 167,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,538,000 after acquiring an additional 147,945 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 474,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,841,000 after purchasing an additional 111,751 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 169.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 171,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,745,000 after purchasing an additional 107,685 shares in the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1,037.8% in the 1st quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 115,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,568,000 after buying an additional 105,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,909,000. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded down $12.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,273.27. The company had a trading volume of 117,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,015. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,214.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,226.16. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $754.76 and a 1-year high of $1,388.39. The company has a market capitalization of $63.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 19.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MELI shares. Bank of America lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $1,680.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,625.91.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

