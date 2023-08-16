Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,397 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 2.5% of Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $40,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MA. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, MGO Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.5% in the first quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC now owns 867 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $2.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $397.42. 735,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,732,977. The company has a market capitalization of $374.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $405.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $389.48 and its 200-day moving average is $375.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 399,783 shares of company stock worth $158,204,310 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.00.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

