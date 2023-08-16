Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,696 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,999 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned 0.58% of Alarm.com worth $14,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 53.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 8,765 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 5.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,588,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 1.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 41,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 44.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alarm.com

In other news, Director Simone Wu sold 868 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $45,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,982 shares in the company, valued at $259,064. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Simone Wu sold 868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $45,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,064. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel Ramos sold 2,400 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $123,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,624.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alarm.com from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Alarm.com from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.17.

Alarm.com Stock Performance

Shares of Alarm.com stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.17. 48,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,886. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.92 and a 1 year high of $76.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.73, a PEG ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 4.70.

Alarm.com Profile

(Free Report)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Featured Articles

