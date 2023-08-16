Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Director Joseph Edwin Ferguson Acquires 3,247 Shares

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Free Report) Director Joseph Edwin Ferguson purchased 3,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.70 per share, for a total transaction of $25,001.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,502.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Motorcar Parts of America Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MPAA traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.81. The company had a trading volume of 105,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,954. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $153.00 million, a P/E ratio of -26.93 and a beta of 1.40. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $19.93.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 13th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $194.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $187.70 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Motorcar Parts of America in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Motorcar Parts of America

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America during the third quarter valued at about $85,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 837.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 14.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,403 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts in the United States. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

