Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Motorola Solutions worth $47,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.67.

NYSE MSI opened at $281.43 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.43. The stock has a market cap of $47.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.76 and a 52 week high of $299.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.14. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 2,157.02%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total transaction of $284,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,382.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

