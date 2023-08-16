M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc.

Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the period. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 358.2% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 42.7% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 191.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTB traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $127.03. 195,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,765. The company has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.80. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $109.36 and a 12 month high of $192.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.16.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 13.26%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.81%.

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $187,333.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,163.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $187,333.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,163.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 53,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $7,495,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,836,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,876 shares of company stock valued at $7,819,234. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MTB shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $133.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on M&T Bank from $138.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.91.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

