Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Posts Earnings Results

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.62) EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter.

Mullen Automotive Price Performance

MULN stock opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.90. Mullen Automotive has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $204.75.

Institutional Trading of Mullen Automotive

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MULN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Mullen Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Mullen Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Mullen Automotive by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period.

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

