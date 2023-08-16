Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYBF) Declares $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYBF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st.

Muncy Bank Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:MYBF traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 967. Muncy Bank Financial has a 52 week low of $31.26 and a 52 week high of $42.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.85.

Get Muncy Bank Financial alerts:

About Muncy Bank Financial

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Muncy Bank Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts savings, money market, and checking accounts, as well as demand, time, and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include mortgage, home equity, vehicle, commercial mortgages, personal, commercial equipment loans, and lines of credit, as well as business and real estate loans.

Receive News & Ratings for Muncy Bank Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Muncy Bank Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.