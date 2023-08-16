Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYBF) Declares $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYBF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st.
Muncy Bank Financial Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:MYBF traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 967. Muncy Bank Financial has a 52 week low of $31.26 and a 52 week high of $42.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.85.
About Muncy Bank Financial
