NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 742,600 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the July 15th total of 604,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 815,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NaaS Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NAAS traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.73. The company had a trading volume of 941,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,033. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. NaaS Technology has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $12.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.44.

Get NaaS Technology alerts:

NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.27 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About NaaS Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of NaaS Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NaaS Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NaaS Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NaaS Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of NaaS Technology by 4,856.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 29,965 shares in the last quarter. 20.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

NaaS Technology Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging services in China. The company offers online EV charging solutions, including mobility connectivity services through Kuaidian; SaaS products, such as traffic support and management, marketing, payment, chargers' management, order management, load management, and membership management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NaaS Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NaaS Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.