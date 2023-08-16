NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 742,600 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the July 15th total of 604,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 815,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
NaaS Technology Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NAAS traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.73. The company had a trading volume of 941,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,033. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. NaaS Technology has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $12.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.44.
NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.27 million during the quarter.
About NaaS Technology
NaaS Technology Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging services in China. The company offers online EV charging solutions, including mobility connectivity services through Kuaidian; SaaS products, such as traffic support and management, marketing, payment, chargers' management, order management, load management, and membership management.
