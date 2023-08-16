Nano (XNO) Price Tops $0.63 on Exchanges

Nano (XNO) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. Nano has a total market capitalization of $83.61 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00002155 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Nano has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,111.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.64 or 0.00270076 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.00 or 0.00765866 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00013652 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $155.67 or 0.00534628 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00056756 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.37 or 0.00114622 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.