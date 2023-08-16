Nanoco Group (LON:NANO) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.57

Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 20.57 ($0.26) and traded as low as GBX 18.30 ($0.23). Nanoco Group shares last traded at GBX 19.40 ($0.25), with a volume of 895,129 shares.

Nanoco Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 18.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 20.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.80. The company has a market capitalization of £59.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -920.00 and a beta of 0.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nanoco Group news, insider Nigel Pickett sold 443,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.23), for a total value of £79,848.36 ($101,291.84). 32.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Nanoco Group

Nanoco Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of novel nanomaterials for use in various commercial applications. The company offers CFQD quantum dots consisting of fluorescent semiconductor nanoparticles for OLED and µLED colour conversion, QD-EL, and security tagging applications; HEATWAVE quantum dots to use in the sensor industry; and VIVODOTS nanoparticles for medical and veterinary applications.

