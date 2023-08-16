National Bank Financial Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE)

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Extendicare in a report released on Sunday, August 13th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Extendicare’s current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Extendicare’s FY2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EXE. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Extendicare Price Performance

EXE opened at C$6.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.23 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$584.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.60 and a beta of 1.14. Extendicare has a twelve month low of C$6.02 and a twelve month high of C$7.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 437.45.

Extendicare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. Extendicare’s payout ratio is presently 960.00%.

About Extendicare

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

Featured Stories

