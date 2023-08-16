NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Shares Gap Down to $5.98

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.98, but opened at $5.83. NatWest Group shares last traded at $5.83, with a volume of 288,084 shares changing hands.

Separately, BNP Paribas lowered NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st.

The firm has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.26 and a 200-day moving average of $6.64.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 6%. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is presently 29.81%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in NatWest Group by 480.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 9,565 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in NatWest Group by 93.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 5,071 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in NatWest Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 183,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 10,821 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in NatWest Group by 63.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 5,222 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in NatWest Group by 14.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 44,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 5,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

