NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Short Interest Update

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the July 15th total of 1,030,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.

NBT Bancorp Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ NBTB traded down $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.42. NBT Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.52 and a fifty-two week high of $48.68.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

NBT Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.27%.

Insider Transactions at NBT Bancorp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Amy Wiles sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,544.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBTB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $14,842,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,325,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,219,000 after purchasing an additional 327,040 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 136.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 436,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,394,000 after purchasing an additional 251,323 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 163.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 316,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,420,000 after purchasing an additional 196,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in NBT Bancorp by 11.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,830,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,708,000 after acquiring an additional 193,842 shares in the last quarter. 56.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NBTB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on NBT Bancorp from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on NBT Bancorp from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NBT Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.63.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NBT Bancorp

About NBT Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.