NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Down 9.2% Over Last Week

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 16th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $1.22 or 0.00004221 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $1.15 billion and $73.06 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00039458 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00027163 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00012848 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004213 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000687 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 941,671,517 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 941,671,517 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.27373931 USD and is down -4.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 273 active market(s) with $48,343,377.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

