Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 3,115 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 339,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 1.1% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $16,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112,256.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,434,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,927,000 after acquiring an additional 45,394,219 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,007,000 after acquiring an additional 13,553,949 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,101,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,147,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,023 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 254.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,348,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,977,000 after acquiring an additional 968,088 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

SCHB traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $51.61. 179,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,503. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $53.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.17.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

