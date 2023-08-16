Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,664 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $3,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 105,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 7,980 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,095,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,057,000 after purchasing an additional 140,797 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 141.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 312,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after purchasing an additional 183,084 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

iShares Silver Trust stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.71. 4,547,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,883,057. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.51. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $23.94.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.