Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,664 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $3,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 105,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 7,980 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,095,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,057,000 after purchasing an additional 140,797 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 141.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 312,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after purchasing an additional 183,084 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance
iShares Silver Trust stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.71. 4,547,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,883,057. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.51. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $23.94.
iShares Silver Trust Company Profile
iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Silver Trust
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- 3 Ways to Play the Upcoming NFL Season
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- The TJX Companies: Offprice Retail Hits its Stride in Q2
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Target Misses The Mark: Is It Too Late To Sell?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.