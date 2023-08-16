Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 2,161 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 193,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $12,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 184,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,339,000 after purchasing an additional 29,518 shares during the period. United Bank grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 54,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,714,000 after acquiring an additional 9,526 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 113,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,643,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 702,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,652,000 after acquiring an additional 81,527 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.23. 295,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,857,398. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.30 and a 12-month high of $72.87. The company has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.86.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

