Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 6,594 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,594 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $4,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter worth $49,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter worth $89,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000.

FTCS traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,105. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $66.01 and a 1 year high of $79.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.13 and its 200-day moving average is $73.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.2368 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

