Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $878,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,629,000 after acquiring an additional 11,253 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,110,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $348,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VV stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $202.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,289. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $159.02 and a 52-week high of $210.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.13.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

