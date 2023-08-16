Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Grows Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 0.9% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $13,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MUB stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,022. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.49 and a 200 day moving average of $106.69. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $108.66.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

