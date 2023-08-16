Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $3.51 Million Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 13,104.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,280 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,187 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Cadence Bank raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.23, for a total value of $926,553.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,951,367.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,774 shares of company stock valued at $8,138,451 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $308.93. 379,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,380,018. The company has a market cap of $205.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $327.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $312.58 and a 200 day moving average of $290.01.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACN. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $316.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Accenture from $322.00 to $316.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.20.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

