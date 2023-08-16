Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $50.28 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 0.32% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $50,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. King Wealth boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. King Wealth now owns 38,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. BHK Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 157,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,071,000 after acquiring an additional 35,948 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 58,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,788,000 after acquiring an additional 7,873 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 28,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of VOE stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.21. The stock had a trading volume of 120,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,734. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.68. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $119.81 and a one year high of $147.74. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

