Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Raises Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,289 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $8,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 355.8% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 90.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

MDYV traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.54. The stock had a trading volume of 22,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,179. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.34 and a 200 day moving average of $67.56. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $57.63 and a 1 year high of $75.02.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

