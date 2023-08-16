Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 48,650 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,650 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.9% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $27,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146,562.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835,799,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,437,043,000 after purchasing an additional 835,230,030 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,532,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,239,000 after purchasing an additional 618,478 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,750,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,212 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 6,639,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,897,000 after purchasing an additional 622,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,407,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,033,000 after purchasing an additional 391,899 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHG stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $74.26. The stock had a trading volume of 216,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,646. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.93 and a 200 day moving average of $68.13. The stock has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.18 and a 12-month high of $78.50.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.