NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Short Interest Up 18.5% in July

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 628,400 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the July 15th total of 530,400 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 249,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

NETGEAR Price Performance

Insider Transactions at NETGEAR

NASDAQ:NTGR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.96. The stock had a trading volume of 152,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,549. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.02 million, a PE ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 0.86. NETGEAR has a 12 month low of $12.73 and a 12 month high of $26.14.

In related news, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 4,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $65,491.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,109 shares in the company, valued at $923,542.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $65,491.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,109 shares in the company, valued at $923,542.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 2,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $39,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,799. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,792 shares of company stock worth $139,304. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTGR. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 737.0% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 90,205 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 79,428 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in NETGEAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in NETGEAR by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 34,977 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,547 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of NETGEAR by 344.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 235,289 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 182,334 shares during the period. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers in the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business.

Featured Stories

