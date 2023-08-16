Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH)

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0377 per share on Friday, September 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Stock Performance

NBH stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 63,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,245. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $12.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 33.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,223 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 2,382.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 48,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 46,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $550,000.

About Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

