Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.02 (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO)

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0242 per share on Friday, September 15th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.47. The company had a trading volume of 19,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,079. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a 12-month low of $8.77 and a 12-month high of $10.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

