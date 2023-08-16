NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC) Announces Earnings Results

NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter. NeuroOne Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 788.98% and a negative return on equity of 129.98%.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Trading Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ:NMTC opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.42. NeuroOne Medical Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $2.95.

Get NeuroOne Medical Technologies alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayo Clinic acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NeuroOne Medical Technologies by 10.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 239,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 22,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies from $3.25 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NeuroOne Medical Technologies

About NeuroOne Medical Technologies

(Get Free Report)

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for continuous electroencephalogram (cEEG) and stereoelectroencephalography (sEEG) recording, spinal cord stimulation, brain stimulation, and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries, and other related neurological disorders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroOne Medical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroOne Medical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.