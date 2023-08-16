Nevada Sunrise Metals (CVE:NEV) Shares Up 5%

Nevada Sunrise Metals Co. (CVE:NEV – Get Free Report) shot up 5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.11. 56,676 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 86,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Nevada Sunrise Metals Trading Up 5.0 %

The company has a market cap of C$10.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.15.

About Nevada Sunrise Metals

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Nevada, the United States. The company explores for gold, copper, cobalt, nickel, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the Kinsley Mountain property located in White Pine County; the Gemini and Jackson Wash situated in Esmeralda County; the Coronado VMS property in Pershing County; and the Lovelock mine property and the Treasure Box property located in Churchill County.

