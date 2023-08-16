New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Shares Purchased by ICW Investment Advisors LLC

ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in New Jersey Resources by 172.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 8,893 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in New Jersey Resources by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in New Jersey Resources by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,081,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 114,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,510,000 after buying an additional 12,945 shares in the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

New Jersey Resources Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NJR stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.20. 106,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,368. New Jersey Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.07 and a fifty-two week high of $55.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.62.

New Jersey Resources Announces Dividend

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.13. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $264.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim increased their target price on New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Jersey Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NJR

About New Jersey Resources

(Free Report)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 569,300 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.