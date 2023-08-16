New South Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

New South Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,180,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,865 shares during the period. Brookfield accounts for 1.7% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $38,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Brookfield Price Performance

NYSE BN traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $33.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,197,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,075. Brookfield Co. has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $52.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $54.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 366.93 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.44 and a 200-day moving average of $32.78.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is presently 311.15%.

BN has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Brookfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.

Read Our Latest Report on Brookfield

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Opps Eb Holdings Ltd. Ocm sold 3,781,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $219,330,538.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.