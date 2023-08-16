New South Capital Management Inc. Buys 16,038 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

New South Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,038 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $9,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 263.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 77,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,687,000 after buying an additional 55,838 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 174,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,843,000 after buying an additional 15,955 shares during the period.

IWN stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.41. 693,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,501,739. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.06 and its 200 day moving average is $140.86. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.21 and a twelve month high of $158.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

