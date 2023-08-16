New South Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

New South Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 913,167 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 27,647 shares during the quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. owned 2.81% of Upland Software worth $3,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPLD. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in Upland Software by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 32,434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Upland Software by 9.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Upland Software by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Upland Software by 56.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 5,736 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Upland Software by 3.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Upland Software from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.40.

Upland Software Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of Upland Software stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $2.68. 179,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,305. The stock has a market cap of $87.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.63 and its 200 day moving average is $4.49. Upland Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $11.88.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

