New South Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

New South Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 167.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,396 shares during the quarter. AMN Healthcare Services makes up approximately 1.2% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. New South Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $26,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMN. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 1,615.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $111.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.17.

NYSE:AMN traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.10. The company had a trading volume of 214,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,541. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.77 and a 200 day moving average of $95.49. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.37. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.15 and a 1 year high of $129.04.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $991.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.32 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daphne E. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total transaction of $109,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,536.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

