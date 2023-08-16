New South Capital Management Inc. Sells 10,120 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

New South Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 425,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,120 shares during the quarter. Euronet Worldwide makes up 2.2% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. New South Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.85% of Euronet Worldwide worth $47,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EEFT. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 127.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

EEFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Friday, May 19th. TheStreet cut Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $119.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.50.

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.73. 257,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,492. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.28. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.60 and a 1 year high of $121.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.78 and its 200 day moving average is $109.10.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $6,034,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,487,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,509,599.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

