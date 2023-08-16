New South Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,085 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

New South Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Hologic worth $17,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Hologic by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 10,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 2.4% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 5,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HOLX. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Hologic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Hologic from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.92.

Hologic Price Performance

Shares of Hologic stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 768,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,252. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.64. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $87.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.77 and a beta of 0.98.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Hologic had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $984.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hologic news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $797,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,149.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Further Reading

