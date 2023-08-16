New South Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,570 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

New South Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 525,925 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,570 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $14,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 167,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,553,000 after purchasing an additional 16,134 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,720,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 11,926 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 131.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,353,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 27,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. 55.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total transaction of $434,032.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,360,400.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total transaction of $434,032.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,360,400.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 120,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $8,480,359.30. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,770,989 shares in the company, valued at $194,800,526.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 247,413 shares of company stock worth $17,484,993.

Shares of LSXMK stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.89. 471,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,568,247. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.59 and its 200 day moving average is $30.10. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $22.24 and a 1 year high of $26.85.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

