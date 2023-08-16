New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) EVP Reginald E. Davis Sells 24,000 Shares

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

New York Community Bancorp Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:NYCB traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,419,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,080,181. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.23. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.14.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.92%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,157,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,324,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,884,000 after purchasing an additional 34,890 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $7,867,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 39.3% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 419,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 118,461 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 35.1% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 47,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 12,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NYCB. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

