Newcrest Mining Limited (NCMGF) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 18th

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, September 18th. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th.
Newcrest Mining Stock Performance
NCMGF stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,448. Newcrest Mining has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $20.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.67.
About Newcrest Mining
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Newcrest Mining
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- These 2 Powersports Stocks Can Rev Up Your Portfolio
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Sipping On Success: Vita Coco Stock Setting Up For A Fresh Rally?
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- These 3 Stocks Get High Grades for 2023 Back-to-School Shopping
Receive News & Ratings for Newcrest Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newcrest Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.