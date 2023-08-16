Newcrest Mining Limited (NCMGF) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 18th

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, September 18th. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th.

Newcrest Mining Stock Performance

NCMGF stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,448. Newcrest Mining has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $20.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.67.

Get Newcrest Mining alerts:

About Newcrest Mining

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. The company is involved in the exploration and production of silver deposits. It primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia, Telfer, and Havieron, Australia; Lihir and Wafi-Golpu, Papua New Guinea; and Brucejack and Red Chris, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Newcrest Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newcrest Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.